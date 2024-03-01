How to prevent WhatsApp from filling your mobile gallery with irrelevant photos and videos





Storage space has always been an issue in mobile phones, although capacity has increased over the years. One of the reasons it sells so easily is that it is the most widely used messaging app in the world. WhatsApp. The application for Goal It has been facilitating communication between users for 15 years, among other ways, allowing Share messages, photos, videos and other multimedia files, currently has a maximum size of 2GB. However, there is a drawback that many face How WhatsApp integrates this functionality with the mobile operating system.

Every time you receive a photo, video or document via WhatsApp, It is automatically downloaded and displayed in the corresponding folder in your device gallery. This usually leads to a buildup Unwanted, duplicate or irrelevant filesWhich makes it difficult to find important files among the clutter.

The idiosyncrasies of the app itself don't help. send Memes and other files With no greater purpose than to communicate something at a given moment, it is an everyday occurrence and contributes to WhatsApp becoming a portable storage space problem.

To avoid this, the user can Disable automatic file downloading, something we explain how to do here. This way, it will be downloaded to your device You must click on it first. This alleviates, but does not solve, the problem of any file we have browsed automatically moving to the gallery.

WhatsApp has a solution to this problem, but that's it It is only available on Android, not so in the iOS version. The application allows you to disable this process so that the files do not end up in the gallery. That doesn't mean it's not stored, but it will be Only available on WhatsAppAnd in the chats they are part of and the mobile gallery It won't contain content that you have to save there because you've only watched it once.

To prevent files received by WhatsApp from appearing in your photo gallery, follow these steps:

Opens WhatsApp And click on the icon 3 vertical dots.

He chooses Settings And then Chats.

Disable the option View media file.

Please note that changing this setting only affects new media files downloaded after you turn the feature on or off It does not apply to older files. If you prefer, you can also disable this option In certain conversations Not for the entire application:

Open conversation Individual or group.

Click on the symbol 3 vertical dots.

He chooses Show contact also Group information. An alternative route is to click on the contact name or group topic.

Click View media fileafter in no And in OK.