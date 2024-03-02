Apple will finally allow web apps in iOS 17.4

Apple is reconsidering its decision and will return web apps to the iPhone home screen in iOS 17.4

Web Apps in iOS 17.4

The first betas of iOS 17.4 indicated that Apple had removed web apps from the iPhone home screen in the EU. Web applications or web applications are Websites converted into apps Via Safari. An unexpected change caused a lot of criticism.

Shortly after that, Apple confirmed the removal of the functionality for creating web apps on the home screen. Fortunately, it appears that the company has reconsidered its decision. Finally, web apps will be available in the EU with the official launch of iOS 17.4Which is expected to be in the first week of March.

Apple will bring web apps back to the Home Screen in iOS 17.4, ensuring that it will “continue to offer existing Home Screen web apps in the EU”.

Web apps will remain on iPhone in iOS 17.4

Apple's decision to remove web app functionality from iOS 17.4 had a few things to do with it Requirements of the Digital Markets Law of the European Commission. Apparently, Apple considered that the function might be vulnerable to some security and privacy issues.

At the time an Apple representative pointed this out “It will require integrating a completely new architecture that does not currently exist in iOS.”. Apparently, there were privacy and security issues related to the new default web browsing apps in iOS 17.4.

Here is an excerpt from Apple's statement:

“Previously, Apple announced plans to remove the ability for Web Apps from the Home Screen in the EU as part of our efforts to comply with the DMA. The need to remove the feature was due to security and privacy concerns associated with Web Apps to support alternative browser engines that may require the creation of a new integration architecture that does not exist.” Currently on iOS.

We have received requests to continue support for Home Screen Web Apps on iOS, so we will continue to offer existing Home Screen Web App functionality in the EU. This support means that home screen web apps continue to rely directly on WebKit and its security architecture, and are consistent with the security and privacy model of native apps on iOS.”

Let's remember that iOS 17.4 will also include access to alternative app stores to the App Store… a historic change that will be added to other new features such as the arrival of a new set of emojis.