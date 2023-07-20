July 20, 2023

Arsenal results today 19 july | Winning numbers and raffle prizes

Zera Pearson July 20, 2023 2 min read

This Wednesday there will be another Powerball drawone of the most popular and attractive lotteries in the United States, as it usually raises hundreds of millions of dollars in prizes.

In fact, Powerball holds the record for the largest jackpot in the history of any lottery in the country: $2.04 billion, reached in November of last year. next to, On the 19th of July, I accumulated a billion dollarswhich can go to a lucky player.

How is Arsenal played?

To play, each participant must choose SIX numbers: CFive numbers between 1 and 69, which correspond to white balls, and one number between 1 and 26, correspond to a power ball (PB) or red ball.

To win, participants must match all numbers. If several players are correct, the prize is distributed.

When is the Arsenal draw held and where can you play?

Arsenal drawings are held three times a week, each time Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET/ 9:59 PM PT / 7:59 PM PT from Florida Lottery Drawing Studio in Tallahassee.

In terms of availability, Powerball can be played in almost every state in the country. Except for Alabama, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, and Alaska. It can also be played on Washington, D.C., the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. ticket cost $2.

Arsenal results today, July 19: winning numbers and raffle prizes

After not having a winner last Saturday, this Wednesday the Arsenal Grand Prix has increased and is there Billion dollar, with a cash value of $516.8 million. the winning numbers From the arsenal of this July 19th We are:

7-13-10-24-11 and the red power ball: 24

You can also review results and winning numbers at Powerball website after withdrawal time. Arsenal’s draws are also broadcast He lives in the gate.

If a player wins the jackpot in tonight’s drawing, they will be able to choose between An annual prize of $1 billion or a one-time payment of $516.8 million. If the annual award is selected, the winner will receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. All payment methods are before taxes.

Powerball: How much money is won using 1, 2 or 3 correct numbers?

Winning the jackpot is not the only reward in Arsenal, so We recommend that you check your tickets to see if you got paid from a combination or other results:

  • 5 Numbers + Powerball: Jackpot
  • 5 digits: $1,000,000
  • 4 digits + Powerball: $50,000
  • 4 numbers: $100
  • 3 numbers + Powerball: $100
  • 3 numbers: $7
  • 2 numbers + Powerball: $7
  • Single number + Powerball: $4
  • Arsenal: $4

What date is the next Arsenal draw?

We share the Next Arsenal draw dates:

  • Saturday 22nd July
  • Monday 24 July
  • Wed 26 Jul
  • Saturday 29 July
  • Monday 31st July

