May 28, 2024

Are you tired of noisy calls and interruptions? Activate this magical setting on your Android or iPhone

Roger Rehbein May 28, 2024 2 min read

Secret button to improve call quality Image: iStock.

If your calls frequently drop out or you have interference when talking to someone else, this simple app-free trick will help you get a better, more stable signal for communication.

Smartphone owners don’t realize that their devices can make calls using the Wi-Fi function, which improves signal quality as long as they have an Internet connection.

“This is a useful feature that allows you to make calls over Wi-Fi rather than the mobile network,” operator Virgin told The Sun.

“Wifi call will work if you have access to Wifi and Wifi calling is enabled on your device. So you can chat as usual, even with a weak mobile signal,” they added. “Wifi call will work if you have access to Wifi and Wifi calling is enabled.” Connect via Wifi on your device “So you can chat as always, even with little mobile signal,” they added.

How do you activate the Wifi calling button on your Android cell phone to improve the signal?

Open your cell phone settings.

Look for the mobile phone service option or in the search engine “WiFi calling”.

You’ll see an option that says Disable WiFi Calling.

Activate the option manually.

How do you activate the Wifi calling button on your iOS cell phone to improve the signal?

Open settings

Go to the “Phone” option.

Look for the “WiFi calling” option.

Activate the option manually

It should be noted that this function is present in most devices and can be used in places where your operator does not have coverage, as long as there is an Internet connection via Wi-Fi.

