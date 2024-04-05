April 5, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“Satan” will accompany the solar eclipse on April 8

“Satan” will accompany the solar eclipse on April 8

Roger Rehbein April 5, 2024 2 min read

An astronomy expert shares details of the solar eclipse and the passage of Comet Diablo.

The world is about to witness a total solar eclipse, which will be accompanied by Comet Diablo.

Comet 12P/Pons Brooks, also called Comet “Diablo,” will be visible as the solar eclipse passes, in areas where the eclipse reaches 100 degrees, said Roberto Schoengarth Carias, national director of scientific research and astronomy at Western International School. % of the total.

“I think this solar eclipse lends itself, for example, to people with good professional camera equipment to take some beautiful pictures, because the total eclipse will be seen, and some planets will be seen, depending on how the camera works. It looks like a comet,” Carias said. Diablo may come out.

Karias confirmed that comet “Diablo” is not far from the sun, and in regions such as Mexico, Canada, and the United States, there is a high probability of seeing it.

Carias stressed that “an expert who has good knowledge of the timing of exposures and everything related to the total solar eclipse can take a picture of Comet Diablo next to the solar eclipse.”

In the world there are countless theories about this total solar eclipse, but Karias ruled out that it would cause three days of darkness.

The astronomer said that with the total solar eclipse, also in areas where its totality is 100%, the planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be seen.

See also  A study shows that the Earth's inner core may be slowing down

Roberto Carias added that in Honduras with a 44% partial solar eclipse, darkness will not be perceived because the clarity of the sun will only decrease by 30% and will be barely perceptible.

Karias recommended viewing the solar eclipse with the appropriate tools to enjoy the passage of the moon in front of the sun.

It should be noted that experts and astronomy lovers are preparing this Monday, April 8, to monitor and analyze these two phenomena that come together.

04/04/202415:24 h. / Jose Carcamo

Exclusively for subscribers

Do you already have your subscription? Join our community of readers.

Participate

Thanks for informing yourself
the press

You have reached the limit for your article

Subscribe and get unlimited access to articles, newsletters, events and many other benefits.

Participate

Thanks for informing yourself
the press

Exclusive article under registration

Log in or register to access the best journalistic content.

sign in

Thanks for informing yourself
the press

Solar eclipse

Eclipse in Honduras

Total lunar eclipse

devil kite

San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A 'super vortex' has been identified in Antarctica that could spell disaster for humanity

April 5, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The mystery of fireballs over the sky of Los Angeles: what happened?

April 4, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Find out what humans will look like in the year 3024: What AI reveals will surprise you | the answers

April 4, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

3 min read

Judge rejects request to review Wander Franco's coercive actions

April 5, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“Satan” will accompany the solar eclipse on April 8

April 5, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Gladys Gutierrez is one step away from being appointed Venezuela's ambassador to Spain

April 5, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The U.S. automatically extends the work permits of about 800,000 immigrants by 540 days

April 5, 2024 Winston Hale