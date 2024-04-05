“Satan” will accompany the solar eclipse on April 8

An astronomy expert shares details of the solar eclipse and the passage of Comet Diablo.
04/04/202415:24 h. / Jose Carcamo
Exclusively for subscribers
Do you already have your subscription? Join our community of readers.
Participate
Thanks for informing yourself
the press
You have reached the limit for your article
Subscribe and get unlimited access to articles, newsletters, events and many other benefits.
Participate
Thanks for informing yourself
the press
Exclusive article under registration
Log in or register to access the best journalistic content.
sign in
Thanks for informing yourself
the press
Solar eclipse
Eclipse in Honduras
Total lunar eclipse
devil kite
San Pedro Sula, Honduras
“Proud web fanatic. Subtly charming twitter geek. Reader. Internet trailblazer. Music buff.”
More Stories
A 'super vortex' has been identified in Antarctica that could spell disaster for humanity
The mystery of fireballs over the sky of Los Angeles: what happened?
Find out what humans will look like in the year 3024: What AI reveals will surprise you | the answers