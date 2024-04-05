The path of the solar eclipse may change slightly, according to American experts

Your chance of seeing Monday's eclipse may have decreased.

by New York Post

New calculations by John Irwin, a professor of eclipse calculations, indicate that the total path of the solar eclipse (where the Moon will completely block the Sun) is actually 600 yards narrower than NASA's official forecast.

This means that if you plan to view the eclipse from a location on the edge of the path of totality, you may have a shorter window.

Some places will be completely lost.

According to this new data, the places that were expected to witness the total eclipse for a few seconds, such as Rome and New York; Effingham, Illinois; and Montreal's Cité Jardin are now outside the region.

Forbes first reported the change to the overall route, which is 115 miles wide and 9,200 miles long.

A NASA scientist confirmed that the old official map may not be completely accurate and advised people on the edge to travel about a mile towards the area to make sure they see the moon completely blocking the sun.

Reason for the difference: Disagreements over the size of the Sun.

“Calculations using a slightly larger radius for the size of the Sun produce a slightly narrower eclipse path,” Dr. Michael Kirk, a research scientist in the Space Flight Center's Heliophysics Division, told Thrillist on Wednesday.

