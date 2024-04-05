April 6, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The path of the solar eclipse may change slightly, according to American experts

The path of the solar eclipse may change slightly, according to American experts

Roger Rehbein April 5, 2024 2 min read

A new projection on the total path of the solar eclipse reduces the area in which it will be viewed by about 600 metres. Google Maps

Your chance of seeing Monday's eclipse may have decreased.

by New York Post

New calculations by John Irwin, a professor of eclipse calculations, indicate that the total path of the solar eclipse (where the Moon will completely block the Sun) is actually 600 yards narrower than NASA's official forecast.

This means that if you plan to view the eclipse from a location on the edge of the path of totality, you may have a shorter window.

Some places will be completely lost.

According to this new data, the places that were expected to witness the total eclipse for a few seconds, such as Rome and New York; Effingham, Illinois; and Montreal's Cité Jardin are now outside the region.

Forbes first reported the change to the overall route, which is 115 miles wide and 9,200 miles long.

A NASA scientist confirmed that the old official map may not be completely accurate and advised people on the edge to travel about a mile towards the area to make sure they see the moon completely blocking the sun.

Reason for the difference: Disagreements over the size of the Sun.

“Calculations using a slightly larger radius for the size of the Sun produce a slightly narrower eclipse path,” Dr. Michael Kirk, a research scientist in the Space Flight Center's Heliophysics Division, told Thrillist on Wednesday.

Read more from New York Post

See also  NASA warning about massive asteroid 4660 (why 'potentially dangerous' and what it has to do with Earth on Dec. 11)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“Satan” will accompany the solar eclipse on April 8

April 5, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

A 'super vortex' has been identified in Antarctica that could spell disaster for humanity

April 5, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The mystery of fireballs over the sky of Los Angeles: what happened?

April 4, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

6 min read

Roland Garros 2024 | “What happened to Jannik Sinner has no logical explanation: it is an abundance of talent and a steady head”: This is the miracle of world tennis | ATP Rankings | | Total Sports

April 5, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The path of the solar eclipse may change slightly, according to American experts

April 5, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Asthma: They reveal a new reason why it damages the lungs

April 5, 2024 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

No damage or injury

April 5, 2024 Winston Hale