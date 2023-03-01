March 1, 2023

Are you Latino and want to build a startup? Google gives you money

Zera Pearson March 1, 2023 1 min read

Google Announce the opening of domain registration Latin Founders Fund (Latin startup fund) in which the beneficiaries You could get up to $100,000 Cash, education and training from the company.

Due to the difficulty that Latino entrepreneurs in the United States face in obtaining credit, in 2021 Google created the Google for Startups Latino Founders Fund program where 50 Latino founders have received financial supportGoogle employee training and Google Cloud credits plus access to therapy sessions to provide emotional support.

This year’s entry is open to all qualified US-based entrepreneurs subject to requirements. Participants can visit Google for Startups website To fill out your application and get more information. The deadline to fill out the application is March 26, 2023.

“Since that initial fund in 2020, we’ve given over $34 million in prize money to 448 Black and Latino founders, who have raised over $400 million following our investment,” commented Lisa Gefelber, Google’s Vice President of Startups. Recipients join a close-knit community and receive mentorship and training from Google employees (Google employees).

As of today, we are Availability of applications For another round of Black Founders Funds in Africa, Brazil, Europe and the United States, as well as the Hispanic Founders Fund in the United States. We look forward to welcoming a new group of African American and Latino founders Using technology to solve some of society’s biggest problems ».

