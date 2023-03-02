“Save time with self-check” is the new service from Cubana de Aviation

Self-selection: save time and enjoy your trip.

The process of traveling by plane can be a bit tedious, especially when it comes to going through the check-in counter.

Cubana de Aviación reports on its profile on the social network Facebook about the “Auto Web Check” service that makes the experience more comfortable and efficient.

Through the self-check-in service (online check-in provided by other airlines), passengers can confirm their admission to the flight, complete their travel document details, select their preferred seat and download their electronic boarding pass.

All of this can be done from the convenience of your cell phone or other electronic device.

To access the self-check-in service, travelers can use Provide the url by Cubana de Aviación or scan the QR code. Once they have completed the self-check-in process, they only need to appear at the pass counter to collect their boarding pass and check in their baggage.

It is important to note that the self-check-in service is available from 10 am to 2 hours before flight departure. Passengers are advised to self-check in advance to avoid any last minute inconvenience.

In addition to saving time, self-check-in gives passengers more flexibility and control over their journey. They can choose their preferred seat and obtain their electronic boarding pass at any time, making planning their trip much easier.

In conclusion, if you are planning to travel soon, do not hesitate to take advantage of the self check-in service at Cubana de Aviacion. Save time and enjoy your trip with greater comfort and efficiency. Ohself check today!