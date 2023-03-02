His iPhone was stolen and $10,000 stolen from the bank

A woman looks at her phone in disbelief. (Getty Creative)

Apple places great importance on privacy and security. This is reflected in many of their products and services. One of them is the access code. This is a security feature that is used to protect the device from unauthorized access. This is a four or six digit code required to unlock the iPhone and access its content. Although Apple claims on its support page that setting a passcode is “the most important thing you can do to protect your device,” Rehan Ayass, a 31-year-old economist, disagrees.

Ayas, who owned an iPhone 13 Pro Max, was leaving a bar when a man she had just met grabbed her iPhone and ran off with it. Within minutes, the thief gained access to his Apple account and emptied $10,000 from his bank account, according to reports. The Wall Street Journal. Ayas no longer had access to her Apple account or the data associated with it, which included her photos and contact list.

The thief asked for an Apple Card

While visiting an Apple Store for help, Ayas said she received an email from Credit Karma offering to apply for a credit card from Apple. Another email showed that the request was approved while she was on hold while speaking with Apple Card support.

The support team “wasn’t helpful at all,” Ayas said. So he contacted Goldman Sachs, which issues Apple credit cards, and was able to get help. Ayase said she was very frustrated because Apple kept asking her, “Have you tried Find My iPhone?”

“Of course, I tried it in the third minute, I tried it. That’s a joke. My whole life is a mess, and yet you ask me if I’ve tried it,” he said from the inside. During your recent conversation with an Apple representative, the latter told you that there is no way to regain access to your iCloud account.

“Apple prides itself on being a closed security environment. But they rarely talk about that if someone gets into that closed security environment, it’s also closed to the people who own the account,” Ayas said. “It could definitely turn on you.”

It is not an isolated case

Aya is not the only one. The same news indicates that police stations across the country are receiving reports of similar incidents. The technique thieves use is simple: they watch iPhone owners enter their passwords and then steal their phones, giving them access to all of the private and sensitive user data stored on their iPhones. This includes data such as photos, contacts, notes, and even financial information saved on the phone.

An Apple spokesperson said in response to the report, “Security researchers agree that the iPhone is the most secure mobile device for consumers, and we work tirelessly every day to protect all of our users from new and emerging threats.”

The spokesperson added, “We stand in solidarity with users who have gone through this experience and bear all attacks on our users, no matter how rare.” “We will continue to provide protections to help keep user accounts safe.”

Although Apple has not suggested any solutions to this problem, we advise iPhone users to take additional measures to protect their devices and data. Using strong, unique passwords and enabling two-factor authentication is recommended to add an extra layer of security. Also, users should be careful when using their phones in public places.

