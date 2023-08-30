Apps to make money with your smartphone in the United States

Currently, there are many mobile applications available for any user that can generate income from the comfort of your home. In the United States specifically, it can be used for the purpose of obtaining refunds and achieving short-term financial goals.

For example, Ibotta It is an app that allows you to get cashback for purchases in online stores at over 2000 supported retailers.

At first, the company only offered cashback on grocery purchases. However, it later expanded into apparel, leisure, dining out, pet supplies, and other categories.

In this sense, there are three possible ways to get cash back in stores.

The first is to add offers and send the receipt in the app after a shopping trip. Here it is necessary to clarify that you have 7 days for this.

The second way is by linking retailer loyalty accounts; The third is to buy a gift from the retailer.

Rakutenis an app that rewards shoppers with cash back on purchases from popular retailers, restaurants, and food delivery services.

In this sense, users can also get cash back on flights, or gift cards, but the transactions must be done through the portal.

In case swagbucksThis rewards and cashback app is very popular in the US.

Its business relies on earning points, known as “SB”, by shopping online at more than 1,500 participating retailers.

Points are also earned Answer surveys, watch videos, play games, or do other tasks in the application.

swagbucks It offers many easy ways to earn rewards and there is no waiting period to collect them. Also, payments usually arrive within 10 business days of the refund date.

What other mobile apps generate revenue?

Fiverr It is an application where you can provide professional services and find the required services. Those who are self-employed can advertise their digital services, called “gigs”, to buyers anywhere in the world.

Its goal is to connect the people who provide services to their potential customers.

It’s true to point out that Fiverr keeps 20% of the profits from each party, which also includes tips. In this sense, there is a standard waiting period of 14 days for funds to be withdrawn after the application has been completed.

Finally, Upwork is similar to Fiverr in that it connects different freelancers in different industries.

Through it you can make proposals and send them to impress potential clients. They, for their part, will review the work and submit the project that suits them best.

However, one of its drawbacks is that it costs money to initiate contact with many clients. All this despite the fact that the app can be downloaded for free.

In addition, users are charged a service fee. So, Even work Takes 5% to 20% of profits when invoiced to clients.

This means the more you earn, the more you can keep, but it won’t be paid until 10 days after the end of the billing period.