Air conditioning use and its dangers: Advice for drivers

with the the arrival of summer and rising temperatures, The use of air conditioning becomes essential for drivers. the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) even recommends using it to lower the temperature inside the car, because driving in the heat can be tantamount to driving under the influence.

However, it is important to understand that Leave the air conditioner Turning off the vehicle can lead to negative consequences.

protect your vehicle

theHigh temperatures and exposure to sunlight They can adversely affect vehicles, causing them to deteriorate prematurely components and systems. in this situation, It is necessary to follow some recommendations To protect and reduce the effect of heat Extreme in cars.

in the first placeAlways park your car in the shade Possible upon exit is a major action to avoid direct solar radiation. For the interior, the use of sun visor protects the plastic and leather elements from sun damage harmful sunlight and heat, It can accelerate its deterioration.

Why is it important to turn off the air conditioning?

compressor Air conditioning or climate control It requires a great deal of energy to operate. It either activates when the vehicle is started or if it has not been turned off before to stop the car, The battery can undergo excessive wear and shorten its lifespan significantly.

but, The most serious problem is moisture buildup into the vents, which can lead to costly repairs. resulting condensation Compressor can build up in these channels and cause severe damage.

The best practice is to turn off the air conditioning for a few minutes before turning off the vehicle. This allows the battery to recover properly and dissipate moisture normally. By following this tip, the car’s cabin will stay cool and mechanical problems will be avoided in the future.

