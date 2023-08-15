August 15, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

What is the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday August 15 nnda nnlt | uses

Zera Pearson August 15, 2023 2 min read

Did you buy a ticket? mega millions? If so, it is imperative that you get an idea of ​​the potential wealth that can be secured by winning the jackpot. Here, we give you detailed information about Win the jackpot in this lottery We will also tell you when the winning numbers will be announced.

It is worth noting that this lottery is of American origin and is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. However, it is not possible to participate in certain regions, such as Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

What is the jackpot of millions for Tuesday 15th August?

The figure at stake for the famous Grand Prix Mega Millions has a net worth of around $36 million In the drawing scheduled for Tuesday 15th August 2023. You can find out more in this .

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, August 15th is $36 million (Photo: Mega Millions)

of this amount approx He offered $17.5 million as a cash option For those who would rather receive their award immediately than wait for the annual payments.

This may seem modest for a Mega Millions lottery. However, this is due to the most recent jackpot winner who managed to collect $1.58 billion.

Time for the Mega Millions draw on Tuesday, August 15th

Mega Millions draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM ET

  • Eastern time: 11:00 p.m
  • Western time: 8:00 p.m.

HOW TO PLAY MEGA MILLIONS?

To participate in the Mega Millions, you have to choose six numbers from two different pools: five numbers between 1 and 70, and one number from 1 to 25, called the Golden Mega Ball.

To win the jackpot, it is necessary to match all 6 winning numbers. There are nine prize levels, ranging from $2 to the most prestigious jackpot.

