Andy Carpenter will manage Wayne Rooney upon his return to DC United as MLS coach

2022-07-11

The Former English footballer Wayne Rooney He reached an agreement to lead DC United out of the North American League (MLS), a franchise he played for between 2018 and 2019, US media reported on Sunday.

Rooney, 36, landed Sunday in Washington, D.C. He will join the team once visa procedures are completed, the chain reported ESPN and Digital Media The Athletic.

The Englishman will replace Argentine Hernan Losada as head coach of DC United, who was sacked due to poor results with only six games of the season played. will direct now Honduran footballer Andy Najjar.

The team also did not bounce back after Losada’s departure and is currently ranked penultimate in the Eastern Conference with 17 points in 17 days. Run by interim manager Chad Ashton, The capital team suffered a devastating 7-0 win over PPhiladelphia Union.