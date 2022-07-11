July 11, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Andy Carpenter will manage Wayne Rooney upon his return to DC United as MLS coach

Cassandra Curtis July 11, 2022

2022-07-11

The Former English footballer Wayne Rooney He reached an agreement to lead DC United out of the North American League (MLS), a franchise he played for between 2018 and 2019, US media reported on Sunday.

Rooney, 36, landed Sunday in Washington, D.C. He will join the team once visa procedures are completed, the chain reported ESPN and Digital Media The Athletic.

The Englishman will replace Argentine Hernan Losada as head coach of DC United, who was sacked due to poor results with only six games of the season played. will direct now Honduran footballer Andy Najjar.

Watch: Cerro Largo president on Jorge Benguchi: “He’s ready to play in any league, but no luck”

The team also did not bounce back after Losada's departure and is currently ranked penultimate in the Eastern Conference with 17 points in 17 days. Run by interim manager Chad Ashton, The capital team suffered a devastating 7-0 win over Philadelphia Union.

Rooney in turn left the Derby County seat at the end of June, where he lived his first experience as an artist after the team's relegation to the first league (third degree) due to economic problems.

The former England captain joined Derby County still as a player in 2020 after leaving DC United, he scored 23 goals in 48 matches in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

It may interest you: Jose Escalante reinvented his best version: the keys to his free throws and his dream for Honduras

previously Rooney spent 13 years at Manchester United he scored 183 goals and won five titles in Premier League and a Champions League.

See also  FINAL LIDOM - Gustavo Nunez led the Superstars to victory in the first game of the Final Series

