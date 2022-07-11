Andy Carpenter will manage Wayne Rooney upon his return to DC United as MLS coach

2022-07-11
The Former English footballer Wayne Rooney He reached an agreement to lead DC United out of the North American League (MLS), a franchise he played for between 2018 and 2019, US media reported on Sunday.
Rooney, 36, landed Sunday in Washington, D.C. He will join the team once visa procedures are completed, the chain reported ESPN and Digital Media The Athletic.
The Englishman will replace Argentine Hernan Losada as head coach of DC United, who was sacked due to poor results with only six games of the season played. will direct now Honduran footballer Andy Najjar.
The team also did not bounce back after Losada’s departure and is currently ranked penultimate in the Eastern Conference with 17 points in 17 days. Run by interim manager Chad Ashton, The capital team suffered a devastating 7-0 win over PPhiladelphia Union.
runeAnd in turn left the Derby County seat at the end of June, Where he lived his first experience as an artist after DrThe team’s relegation to the first league (third degree) due to economic problems.
The The former England captain joined Derby County Still as a player in 2020 after leaving DC United, DHe scored 23 goals in 48 matches in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
previously Rooney spent 13 years at Manchester United He scored 183 goals and won five titles in Premier League and a Champions League.
