An influencer was arrested in Las Vegas for climbing the city's iconic sphere

An online content creator known for dangerous climbing exploits SkyscraperHe was arrested on Wednesday, February 7 after being reached top of Sphere An iconic 111 meter tall structure Las Vegas. Maison des Champs24-year-old activist “”A pro-life Spider-Man” made this climb with Fundraising goal for IsabelHomeless pregnant woman.
As he confirmed to the authorities after interrogation, IsabelAlready a mother of twins, she is in a desperate situation and is seeking an abortion scheduled for February 11. Fundraising So she might reconsider her decision.
Des ChampsThe self-proclaimed skyclimber recorded his feat on video and shared it. Facebook. Native in white sweatshirt, sunglasses and camera on head Las Vegas Said: “She's homeless and pregnant and needs help.” and continued]: “We're not trying to yell at women who want an abortion, we're not trying to blame them…we want to let them know there are other options”.
After the intervention of the city police Las Vegas, Des Champs and some of his companions were temporarily detained. Tim ClementA friend of influence, affirmed KTNV That Des Champs ascended Las Vegas Strip In just 20 minutes without the use of safety equipment.
According to the newspaper the sunThis is not the first time Des Champs It engages in high-risk climbing activities to focus on its causes. In the past, he has been arrested for mountain climbing Salesforce Tower Inside CaliforniaIt is the second tallest tower in the state with a height of 326 meters, and a similar climb Devon TowerIt rises 257 meters at the center Oklahoma. Also, it attracted attention by crossing all 52 floors of the building The New York Times In the city NYHe hung two anti-abortion banners.
Similarly, during the week Super Bowl Last year, climbed Chase Tower Inside Phoenix Confirmed for her role in opposing abortion TMZ.
The Las Vegas Policeconfirmed that Des Champs He will face charges of destruction of property valued at more than $5,000 and conspiracy to destroy private property. The Sphere Entertainment He thanked police officers for their support during the incident, while the spokesperson promised “The individuals involved are currently in the custody of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.” he was quoted as saying New York Post.
