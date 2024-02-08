New security measures at El Dorado Airport for trips to the US – Bogota

This Thursday, February 8th, between today and Friday, Civil Aeronautics informs that “a pilot test will be carried out in coordination with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation), Obain and the airlines”. In security procedures at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá“.

According to the company, the process carried out at El Dorado goes hand in hand Requirements set forth by the United States Transportation Safety AdministrationThe agency responsible for ensuring the safety programs and regulations of transportation systems and airports in North America.

“It seeks to comply with the requirements of the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and to advance the study of the implementation of a program of measures and agreements to facilitate international passenger processes and transportation.Aerocivil explains.

Additional delays are possible in El Dorado

El Dorado Airport, in Bogota. Photo: Mauricio Moreno time

Due to the pilot program, Aerocivil is asking users to “hold scheduled flights from Bogotá to any destination in the United States between 2:45 p.m. today, Thursday, February 8, and 02:45 a.m., Friday, February 9.” Visit with 4 hours a Counter From the airportThen hurry to your respective departure lounge.”

Some of the potential outcomes derived from the pilot project indicate that Aerocivil may haver “additional delays” In boarding processes.

#Important information | Today, between 2:45 p.m. Thursday and 02:45 a.m. Friday, February 9, passengers with scheduled flights from Bogotá to any destination in the United States should wait 4 hours for their arrival at the airport counter. More info pic.twitter.com/klel45cfgq — Civil Aeronautics of Colombia (@AerocivilCol) February 8, 2024

