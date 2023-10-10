Amazon’s big deal days are almost here, here’s what you should know to get the best deals in October | | mix up

Amazon’s big deal days are coming. The exclusive event allows millions of Prime customers to get great offers in different categories like Fashion, Home and Games. Find out the details in this note.

According to the a companyThere are more than 200 million paid subscribers in 25 countries around the world, who enjoy fast delivery from Amazon, among other benefits.

The event, which marks the start of Amazon’s Christmas shopping, features discounts on millions of products from major brands, as well as artisanal and independent products.

When are Amazon Prime’s big deal days?

Prime Big Deal Days, which mark the beginning of Amazon’s holiday shopping, begin on October 10 and last 48 hours. It’s only for Prime members.

What are the big deal days for Amazon Prime?

Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour holiday kickoff event that provides Prime members exclusive access to big discounts on seasonal deals from various brands and products.

It has discounts on big brands like Dyson, Sony, Barbie, SharkNinja, iRobot, LG, Peloton, Jabra, and Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz. You can also access offerings from independent sellers like Ruggable x Jonathan Adler, Urban Decay Cosmetics, and PicassoTiles. Subscribers can also get savings on entertainment, food delivery, and more with add-on offers as long as you’re a Prime member.

There are millions of offers with fast shipping (Photo: AFP)

Which countries participate in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days are held in 19 countries around the world and begin on October 10 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore and Spain. Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom. Prime members in Japan can shop at the Prime Big Deal Days event from October 14-15.

How can I get good deals on Amazon Prime’s big sale days?

You must be attentive. New deals will be released every five minutes during specific periods throughout the event on a wide range of products. You can also request access to exclusive deals by signing up for invite-only offers on select products and receiving deal notifications from Alexa. Learn more about how to find the best deals and check out Amazon’s Deals of the Day page.

Follow influencers. Olivia Culpo, Claudia, and Margo Oshry from “Girl Without a Job” and the podcast Toast Share their top product picks ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. Follow their live stream on Amazon Live Or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV.

You can also use the small business badge and new small business filter to easily discover products from many small business and artisan brands in your Amazon store.

What discounts will there be on Amazon Prime’s big sale days?

Amazon offers millions of deals during Big deal days. Here are some discounts during the event: