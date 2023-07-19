Amazon Creates New Personal Fulfillment Center in Carolina

Amazon Today announced the activation of a new option for customers in Puerto Rico that will allow them to visit an office in Puerto Rico San Juan Where you can receive your shipments.

The world’s largest online store stated, through the post On the company’s portal, which today activated the option to choose between home deliveries or receiving packages at the center located at the intersection of B Street with Roberto Sanchez Vilela Street in Sabana Abajo, Carolina.

Amazon said the new location is located about 20 minutes from downtown San Juan and about 10 minutes from… Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. The company added that the site is operated by Ocean Drive Logistics. “This will provide our customers with the alternative of receiving their packages instead of receiving them at home, a service that may face delays due to weather conditions or other factors,” the company explained.

Advertising

Keep watching more content

Amazon added that the in-person pickup option could be useful during emergencies, such as tropical storms or rainy weather TornadoesSince Puerto Rico has been hit by several hurricanes in recent years, as well as earthquakes that have severely affected the island’s infrastructure. After Hurricane Fiona, home delivery of packages wasn’t possible for many customers, but the emergency pickup site allowed people to place essential orders like diapers and water filters and pick them up in person,” Amazon stressed.

For now, you need to set up the pickup option in person through the Amazon.com web portal. Likewise, the option will only be available for goods that are sold and fulfilled by Amazon, or that are sold by a third party and fulfilled by Amazon. The option will not be available if you make a purchase from a store that carries out its own sales and delivery operations.

The new personal parcel reception center is located near Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Carolina. (Yasser)

Once you have the products you want in your cart (and sold and delivered by Amazon, or sold by third parties and delivered by Amazon), you’ll see the option to choose a pickup point below your delivery addresses. After clicking on the link, a map and box will open where you can enter San Juan’s zip code, 00924. The only option you have is “Amazon Counter – 787Hub – Econo Supermarket”. Just click on the yellow button and this will take you to the next steps.

After choosing your payment method, the portal will ask you to enter a code that you will provide to the employee at the counter to receive the shipment; This icon will be your name, but you can change it through an option on the page before completing your purchase. After completing the purchase, it is a matter of waiting for the package to be delivered to the collection center.

To register the home pickup option, you don’t even have to complete the purchase on the web portal. Once you select the option and reach the last step and then return to the cart, the option will be registered and will appear in the mobile applications.

The Personal Welcome Center will operate, Monday through Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.