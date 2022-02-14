Alexander Toledo | Ministry of Foreign Affairs signs agreement between Peru and US to return money seized from former President | வீடியோ mre César Landa rmmn | Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (RR.EE.) Its chairman, César Landa, last Friday, January 11, signed an agreement between Peru and the United States to return money confiscated from the former president. Alexander ToledoTotal U $ 686,505.14.

Documenting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through Social Networks “Will be shipped on Monday [14 de enero] For the signature of the North American authorities and the consequent coming into force”.

Recall, the Ministry of Public Works Former President of the Syndicate Alexander Toledo During his tenure as head of government in Odebrecht (2001-2006) he received a bribe of US $ 35 million in return for favoring a construction company in its business in Peru.

According to Peru 21, The refund will be given to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Strengthens its international asset recovery operations as a result of corrupt practices”.

Its decision on the deportation of the United States and Alejandro Toledo

In November 2021, Hannibal TorresThe then Minister of Justice pointed out that the Peruvian government was waiting to hear the US government’s decision to deport Alejandro Toledo.

“The judicial process is practically over and we are only waiting for the decision of the US government to bring it to Peru. Alexander Toledo Such as Caesar Hinostrosa (From Spain)”, He told RPP Notice.

The former head of state was arrested in California in July 2019, where he lived for the past few years and spent eight months in prison, when the judge assessed the air risk, although he was finally able to get out of prison and move to a location. Situation of house arrest due to infection in March 2020 COVID-19.

