Alexa Dellanos accentuates her legs and hips with this tight, low-cut swimsuit

Alexa Delanos Once again, a schoolboy delighted his fans with a series of postcards that heated Instagram. The fashion and lifestyle influencer has appeared in various poses, Wearing a tight, low-cut yellow swimsuit that perfectly highlights her legs and hips.

“Squeeze me 🍋”, is the text read in the post which garnered more than 581,000 likes and thousands of comments highlighting her sculptural body.

The phrases “What a beautiful and lively woman 😋😋”, “Delicious curves” and “You look divine and charming 🔥🔥”, were some of the phrases that users of the popular social network said to the model as well.

As if that was not a waste of eroticism and eroticism, the daughter of journalist Mirka Delanos gifted other pictures of her with a friend enjoying her mansion in Hollywood Hills, Where both beauties show off their sensual backs With a sexy swimsuit like a thread.

Criticize

Alexa Delanos is one of the influencers day by day increasing her popularity like a lather. The young woman currently has 9.9 million followers on Instagram alone, where she usually shows off her outstanding charm from wherever she visits.

what about?

Read on:

–Hot videos of Alexa Dellanos in a pink bikini that barely covers her butt

–Torres pampers her followers for National Month and launches a free OnlyFans account

–On a yacht, Alida Nunez shows off her curves in a pink bikini

–Wanda Nara would have confirmed her split from Mauro Icardi with a strong message