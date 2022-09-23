September 23, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Luis Fonsi

Luis Fonsi suspends his concert in Poliedro after Diosdado Capello attacks

Lane Skeldon September 23, 2022 2 min read
Luis Fonsi

Luis Fonsi suspended his concert scheduled for October 28 in Caracas. The decision was made after Diosdado Cabello, the second vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, attacked him in his platform. with tender hammer.

However, Advanta Producciones said in a statement that the decision was made “due to unexpected changes in supply logistics.” The company stated that “the new date for the international artist’s concert will be announced soon.”

In his program, Cabello criticized the singer’s position regarding the government of Nicolás Maduro. “I will not attend those concerts, but I will have the cooperating patriots in the VIP area. There should not be a single government official.”

juan party

The situation was similar when the suspension of Juanes’ concert was announced, and the Colombian singer announced a change in the date of his presentation in Caracas, scheduled for November 4. Juanes’ decision also came after Capello attacked him on his TV show.

“For reasons beyond our control and at the request of the production company Aguacate Producciones, the Joannes concert scheduled for November 4 this year in Caracas has been suspended.” This was reported by Ticket Mundo.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to keep going and make sure that uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read stays at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!
See also  Alex Rodriguez came out to seek help in case of a health problem

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Jose Luis “Puma” Rodriguez explains why he is uncomfortable with the Mirtha Legrand programme

September 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Aislinn Derbez uses this essential oil to get porcelain skin at the age of 30

September 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Gustavo Adolfo Infante is having an uncomfortable moment thanks to Shanik Berman: ‘You left me feeling cold’

September 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Luis Fonsi suspends his concert in Poliedro after Diosdado Capello attacks

September 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

He described his near-deportation from the United States and the unusual claim he received at immigration: “My boss killed me.”

September 23, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

NASA has successfully completed all ground tests of the SLS rocket and is preparing for its third launch attempt

September 23, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The 2022 Science Festival will arrive in San Bernardo with theater, magic and classical music

September 23, 2022 Zera Pearson