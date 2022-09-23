Luis Fonsi suspends his concert in Poliedro after Diosdado Capello attacks

Luis Fonsi suspended his concert scheduled for October 28 in Caracas. The decision was made after Diosdado Cabello, the second vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, attacked him in his platform. with tender hammer.
However, Advanta Producciones said in a statement that the decision was made “due to unexpected changes in supply logistics.” The company stated that “the new date for the international artist’s concert will be announced soon.”
In his program, Cabello criticized the singer’s position regarding the government of Nicolás Maduro. “I will not attend those concerts, but I will have the cooperating patriots in the VIP area. There should not be a single government official.”
juan party
The situation was similar when the suspension of Juanes’ concert was announced, and the Colombian singer announced a change in the date of his presentation in Caracas, scheduled for November 4. Juanes’ decision also came after Capello attacked him on his TV show.
“For reasons beyond our control and at the request of the production company Aguacate Producciones, the Joannes concert scheduled for November 4 this year in Caracas has been suspended.” This was reported by Ticket Mundo.
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
Jose Luis “Puma” Rodriguez explains why he is uncomfortable with the Mirtha Legrand programme
Aislinn Derbez uses this essential oil to get porcelain skin at the age of 30
Gustavo Adolfo Infante is having an uncomfortable moment thanks to Shanik Berman: ‘You left me feeling cold’