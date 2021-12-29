Alex Rodriguez is excited about his ex-wife Cynthia after his split from Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez You’re celebrating a “very special” person in your life after breaking up with them Jennifer Lopez Earlier this year two years after their engagement.

in a Instagram, the former star of MLB Souvenir photos shared with Cynthia Scurtis On her forty-ninth birthday with a sweet note to her.

books: “Today I celebrate a very special person in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and who has my eternal respect and admiration”.

“A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!!

“You have always been a wonderful mother and role model to our two wonderful daughters. You always put their needs first and helped them become the strong young women that they have become.

“I’ve always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I’m very fortunate that most people only have 50-50 small portions of time with their kids. With us, it feels like 100-100. It has allowed us to live in close proximity and work together though The busy schedules of staying full and active is developing two young women whose futures are limitless. And I have a lot to thank for that.”

A-Rod continuous, “Here for you on your special day, Cynthia. Thank you for giving me the two best gifts any man could have.”