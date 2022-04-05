Alex Rodriguez came out to seek help in case of a health problem

He was very direct: “I need help.” Alex RodriguezPrevious Jennifer Lopezwas surprised to be asked for help by A health problem. The athlete and businessman shared it with his followers to receive support from those who are experiencing the same thing.

through video, Alex Rodriguez Calculate the health problem which he suffers from and affects his daily life. In addition, seek help from those who are going through the same thing. In general, celebrities like him always share their beautiful moments on their social networks, so this time you are very surprised.

was through InstagramThe former baseball player revealed a very personal topic with his followers. Apparently, it’s a condition he’s been suffering from for some time and increasingly affecting his day-to-day work.

Previous Jennifer Lopez A father of two, he spoke in a video about exactly what he is experiencing and how he feels about it. However, he was not only that, but he also asked for help from those who saw him, to advise him what to do to feel better.

Alex Rodriguez Health: He’s out for help

It was surprising and even alarming. The video he shared begins by saying, “I can’t read.” He immediately adds: “Hi, how are you? I’m coming home from work… I’m in big trouble, I was famous for my good spending in 2010, 2015… Now I wake up in the morning and can’t read my messages, I can’t read emails I don’t even know if I have a Blackberry or my iPhone.”

So concerned about what he’s going through, he’d limit himself to asking only two questions to his fans and Instagram followers: “Number one, has this happened to you? And second, would you give me any suggestions on what to do to make my eyes look okay?” “.

This way, the former Jennifer Lopez I concluded and did so with a smile and “thank you”. Although there appears to be nothing serious, in his video, Alex Rodriguez He has shown some concern because it has been something, recently, that will affect his daily functioning.

The amazing answers Alex Rodriguez received

Among the many responses he received from his followers, many quickly wrote him some advice: “Carrots in every pile”, “You have to go to the doctor”, “Reading glasses help”, “Lasik?” and “Allergies, perhaps?” between a lot.

Also, there were those who, in a very funny way, confined themselves to making jokes to him that it was a symptom of aging and tired eyes: “age.”

What do you think is happening Alex Rodriguez?