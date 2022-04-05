April 5, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Lucerito Mijares finally spoke about a possible reconciliation between his parents

Lucerito Mijares finally spoke about a possible reconciliation between his parents

Lane Skeldon April 5, 2022 2 min read

I wrote in celebrities The

Lucerto Megaris He became one of the most beloved young stars of the moment, Even though I don’t have a career as an artist officially He was able to show his talent in a short collaboration with his parents Lucero and Megaris At some concerts.

Their parents’ chemistry on stage sparked various rumors about a possible reconciliation between them, which is why their last meeting with the press The 17-year-old was asked if it was true that there was something more than friendship and affection between her parents.

Between laughter and a unique sense of humor that characterizes it, Lucerto Megaris He flatly denied that his parents could ever be together as a married couple again.

“Na… Numan… Damn it!. Yes, it is indeed a very charged gossip,” She said the minor, accompanied by her mother, in her last meeting with the press.

Lucerito Mijares reacts with humor to rumors of a reconciliation between his parents Image: Instagram @despiertamerica

Meanwhile, when request to bright Star On how to get close with Mijares to be able to cooperate together At “Siempre Amigos,” their live-streamed concert last year, where the idea of ​​inviting their talented children to be a part of the project came from, he said:

“At the end of the day, during the pandemic it was time Mejaris and I started agreeing to be streaming precisely because it was the easiest way to be close to the audience. Then there we invited this girl to sing two songs, fortunately she said yes,” he recalled with a laugh.

Lucero and Megaris at the Concert “Always Friends”
Photo: Instagram

Finally, when asked if he plans to remarry his current partner Michelle Curie, “America’s Bride,” he said: “I have already been married once and we are already happy, happy, eternal friends.”

An answer her daughter backed up by saying, and telling her not to do it anymore: “No, not anymore,” she stated.

See here the funny reaction of Lucerito Mijares

See also  Demi Rose shows off her huge 'Peach' hot in a mini swimsuit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Alex Rodriguez came out to seek help in case of a health problem

April 5, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

The “almost real” wedding of the Marquis of Cuba and the ex-daughter of Carolina de Monaco: the European group of planes and the party in a castle

April 5, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

This was Camilo’s reaction after not winning the Grammy he was nominated for

April 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Lucerito Mijares finally spoke about a possible reconciliation between his parents

April 5, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Science – they discover the smallest planet in the process of formation

April 5, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Real Madrid is exposed to the biggest mockery in its history with Mbappe

April 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

Salvadoran gang members threatened three Guatemalan families to rent their homes in the border area (this was the reaction of the Guatemalan authorities) – Prensa Libre

April 5, 2022 Phyllis Ward