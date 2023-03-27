March 27, 2023

Alert for real! Courtois is injured and doubts against Barcelona in the first half

Cassandra Curtis March 27, 2023 1 min read

real madrid Received bad news on Sunday, March 26th: after a match Friday before SwedenGoalkeeper Thibaut Courtois An injury was reported and left focus Belgium.

The Merengues goalkeeper left the discipline of the national team due to a sprain in the adductor muscle, which he is now back with Real Madrid, where he will undergo further studies.

It is important for Madrid that the starting goalkeeper is ready, because the April 5 match is approaching Barcelonaand he Return of the King’s Cup semi-finalsin which Real Madrid is down 1-0; Ida was played on 2 March.

In addition, he owns Real Madrid The first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Chelseawhich will be held on Wednesday, April 12th.

What is Thibaut Courtois injury?

In the Belgian national team they think so A minor injury can be treated, but they no longer wanted to risk the player. medical services Real Madrid is studying goalkeeper Courtois Upon arrival at the club a recovery time will be determined.

For now, the Merengues’ next match will be on April 2 against Valladolid in the Spanish league. While in Belgium’s friendly, Courtois was already ruled out to play against Germany On Tuesday 28 March.

