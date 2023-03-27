Anytime Peru vs. Morocco today for a friendly match 2023 | Peru’s match schedule for Tuesday, March 28 | video | Total Sports

at the gates of the party Peru against. Morocco Juan Reynoso confirmed that the Peruvian national team is in a position to fight for the first places in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which will be organized by Mexico, Canada and the United States.

“Right names aside, I think Peru today is in a position to continue being a competitive team and fight for a tie not for the last third of the standings, but to fight close to the top two or three. That’s the plan.

Anytime Peru vs. Morocco

The Peru-Morocco match is scheduled to take place at 4:45 pm (Peruvian time). We leave you the schedules of other countries so that you do not miss this important match.

Mexico: 3:45 p.m

Ecuador: 4:45 p.m

Columbia: 4:45 p.m

Bolivia: 5:45 p.m

Venezuela: 5:45 p.m

Chile: 6:45 p.m

Argentina: 6:45 p.m

Paraguay: 6:45 p.m

Uruguay: 6:45 p.m.

Brazil: 6:45 p.m

Reynoso added, “For the most part, it was difficult for the team in the first round (of the qualifiers) and the goal is that it doesn’t cost us as much to get a similar second round and therefore a calmer tie.”

The ten member states of CONMEBOL asked FIFA, on Wednesday, to start the South American qualifiers with a double date next September, with the same match arrangement that was used in the Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

The competition will award six and a half places to South America for the next World Cup, which will move from 32 participants to 48 participants, but the match schedule must still be approved by FIFA at its meeting this week in Kigali (Rwanda).

According to the petition, the Inca team will start the World Cup by visiting Paraguay and hosting Brazil in Lima. The team that finishes in seventh place in the South American Qualifiers will play the Intercontinental Play-off, in March 2026.