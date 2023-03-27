March 27, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Anytime Peru vs. Morocco today for a friendly match 2023 | Peru’s match schedule for Tuesday, March 28 | video | Total Sports

Cassandra Curtis March 27, 2023 2 min read

at the gates of the party Peru against. MoroccoJuan Reynoso confirmed that the Peruvian national team is in a position to fight for the first places in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which will be organized by Mexico, Canada and the United States.

“Right names aside, I think Peru today is in a position to continue being a competitive team and fight for a tie not for the last third of the standings, but to fight close to the top two or three. That’s the plan.

Anytime Peru vs. Morocco

The Peru-Morocco match is scheduled to take place at 4:45 pm (Peruvian time). We leave you the schedules of other countries so that you do not miss this important match.

  • Mexico: 3:45 p.m
  • Ecuador: 4:45 p.m
  • Columbia: 4:45 p.m
  • Bolivia: 5:45 p.m
  • Venezuela: 5:45 p.m
  • Chile: 6:45 p.m
  • Argentina: 6:45 p.m
  • Paraguay: 6:45 p.m
  • Uruguay: 6:45 p.m.
  • Brazil: 6:45 p.m

Reynoso added, “For the most part, it was difficult for the team in the first round (of the qualifiers) and the goal is that it doesn’t cost us as much to get a similar second round and therefore a calmer tie.”

The ten member states of CONMEBOL asked FIFA, on Wednesday, to start the South American qualifiers with a double date next September, with the same match arrangement that was used in the Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

The competition will award six and a half places to South America for the next World Cup, which will move from 32 participants to 48 participants, but the match schedule must still be approved by FIFA at its meeting this week in Kigali (Rwanda).

See also  Sporting Cristal vs Sao Paulo Live broadcast How and where to watch the Copa Libertadores 2021 match | Live Football Libertadores Cup via Facebook Watch | Anytime plays Cristal | Today's matches | Total Sports

According to the petition, the Inca team will start the World Cup by visiting Paraguay and hosting Brazil in Lima. The team that finishes in seventh place in the South American Qualifiers will play the Intercontinental Play-off, in March 2026.

as standard

know more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Alert for real! Courtois is injured and doubts against Barcelona in the first half

March 27, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The result, summary and goals of the match

March 27, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Did Christian Horner give Checo a chance at Red Bull?

March 26, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Download WhatsApp Plus 2023 APK for free and in Spanish: Guide to install the latest version | Latest version of WhatsApp on Android | United States | USA | USA | Directions | uses

March 27, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Breaking news and live news

March 27, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The trait that sets Elon Musk apart from the rest of humanity, according to his best friend from college

March 27, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Prince Harry returns to London to contest the British High Court

March 27, 2023 Lane Skeldon