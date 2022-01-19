Alejandro Fernandez conquers the mountains during his holidays in the snow

to Alexander Fernandez The past year has been filled with all kinds of emotions: from joy for new family members to grief over the most significant losses. Looking at this panorama, the singer is determined to make the most of every moment with his loved ones, proof of that was the last celebration for the first time 10 months old granddaughter kaytanadaughter Camila Fernandez. After receiving 2022, pony packed to take Well deserved vacation in the snow, and accompany him very well, because he traveled with his beautiful girlfriend Carla Lavega. For a few days, the interpreter and his girl both shared some adorable postcards from the destination where they are enjoying their love, and they were even encouraged to post one selfie or the other together. “Dream as if you will live forever, live as if you will die today, always to the fullest.” Alejandro wrote on his Instagram with several photos in which he was seen with a beautiful snowy landscape behind him. But in addition to these amazing photos, the singer took the opportunity to show a little of his skating talent, leaving more than one person speechless. “What an envy of good”commented Jaime Camille In the post where Fernandez posted a video of his impressive descent down a hill: Click below to view it.

Download the player…





