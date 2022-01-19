January 19, 2022

Adamari López hospitalized with COVID-19 – NBC Los Angeles

Lane Skeldon January 19, 2022 1 min read

Hoy Diya presenter Adamari Lopez revealed on Monday that she was hospitalized for three days as a precaution for symptoms after she tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on social media, Lopez explained that the decision was also due to how bad his health was three years ago when he had the flu.

“With concern that the same thing would happen to me again, and feeling symptoms that could be similar, we made the decision to go to hospital,” he said.

Lopez, who is still infected with COVID-19, said she went home feeling “much better.”

“I don’t have chest tightness, and the congestion I have is diminishing,” he added.

The Telemundo presenter said she believes her daughter Ala could have infected her with COVID-19 because she was the first to test positive for the disease. “You could have picked him up at some activity, or the school you’re doing, or extracurricular.”

If you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID and you’re watching for symptoms, or don’t know if you’ve caught a cold, what are some early signs to look for.

