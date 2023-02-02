Carmen Villalobos leaves little to the imagination and dazzles with her sculptural body

once again Carmen Villalobos He left everyone speechless on social networks by sharing a video of his statuses on the camera social network. In it, you can see the Barranquilla-born actress wearing a black dress that featured a clear neckline.

This detail he was wearing Carmen Villalobos She revealed how beautiful she looks today and the perfect figure she has at the age of 39. She looks radiant and on her face you can see that she is getting on well with her Venezuelan presenter partner Frederick Oldenburg. Looks like the lovers enjoyed a delicious dinner and a show in the warm city of Cartagena, Colombia.

The storm is over in his personal life and for now Carmen Villalobos He lives a wonderful gift both in his private life and in his professional life. On several occasions the leading actress in a telenovela Until money separates us He declared that 2023 full of action awaits him.

This is why fans of the famous Colombian are so eager to know about his next acting job Carmen Villalobos. At the moment, the Colombian actress continues to enjoy the success of the aforementioned television tape of the broadcasting giant. Netflix.

Carmen Villalobos has more than 21 million followers on Instagram.

This success of Carmen Villalobos is reflected on social networks, where large clothing and beauty brands hire her to star in their advertising campaigns. This is why she shares moments from these photos on her official accounts.