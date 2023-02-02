February 2, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Carmen Villalobos leaves little to the imagination and dazzles with her sculptural body

Lane Skeldon February 2, 2023 2 min read

once again Carmen Villalobos He left everyone speechless on social networks by sharing a video of his statuses on the camera social network. In it, you can see the Barranquilla-born actress wearing a black dress that featured a clear neckline.

This detail he was wearing Carmen Villalobos She revealed how beautiful she looks today and the perfect figure she has at the age of 39. She looks radiant and on her face you can see that she is getting on well with her Venezuelan presenter partner Frederick Oldenburg. Looks like the lovers enjoyed a delicious dinner and a show in the warm city of Cartagena, Colombia.

Threads

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

What happened to Clara Chia Marti and why was she urgently admitted to the Barcelona Hospital? | Gerard Pique | Shakira | Offers

February 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The teacher is crying in front of her students because she won’t be able to see RBD

February 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Carol G leaves little to the imagination when she shows off her perfect figure

February 1, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Carmen Villalobos leaves little to the imagination and dazzles with her sculptural body

February 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Who can apply for an ESTA to enter the United States?

February 2, 2023 Winston Hale
5 min read

Andrés Barbosa Alcon, A Lives Dedicated to the Study and Conservation of Birds | Sciences

February 2, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Mbappe expresses his sadness after the departure of Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain

February 2, 2023 Cassandra Curtis