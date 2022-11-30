Alberto Cech takes office at the Spanish Academy of Veterinary Sciences

Last Monday, November 28, 2022, the academic-elect Alberto Sik MoyaRead the obligatory speech for his 43rd Medal, which gives him an academic number.

He presides over the formal plenary session Arturo Anadon Navarro. He was accompanied on the podium by the team Fernando Garcia Gonzalez Valerio; Francisco Rojo VasquezVice President of the Royal Academy. Salvio Jimenez PerezSecretary General of the Royal Foundation W Jose Alberto Rodriguez Zazu.

Antonio Ramon Martinez Fernandez s Pedro Luis Lorenzo Gonzalez who, in their capacity as Academicians, presented the elected Academician to the Royal Academy for the reading of the mandatory Opening Speech.

The speech focused on “application of the One Health approach to preventing and responding to the intentional use of biological agents.” The reply speech was delivered by Jose Alberto Rodríguez Zazu, Division IV Member of Food, Nutrition and Veterinary Public Health.

The opening speech and reply letter ended, and the Secretary-General protested to the new academician whose promise he had collected with his signature and initials in the supporting document. Immediately afterwards, the President, on behalf of His Majesty King Philip VI, awarded him the Medal of the Royal Institution and, upon his election, assigned him to Section 4, where he would perform the duties of his office.

Alberto Cique Moya is a veterinary colonel currently assigned to the Supreme Defense Staff.