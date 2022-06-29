Airbnb permanently bans parties and events around the world

Draft

Image source, Getty Images Title, Airbnb began banning “open parties” in 2019 and increased it during epidemics.

Airbnb has permanently banned parties and home events held on its site.

This measure was temporarily imposed during epidemics, but that changed Very popular with hostsThat is, those who make their homes available.

The company says the rule has changed “beyond public health action” since its introduction in August 2020.

“Supporting our hosts and their neighbors has become an important social policy,” said the San Francisco-based company.

However, Airbnb added Removes the limit on the number of people who can stay in a homeAnother measure imposed during epidemics and assumed that there should be a maximum of 16 people per shelter.

The company explained the ban on parties, after applying this rule in 2020, The The number of complaints related to this feature has been reduced by 44%.

“The temporary ban has proven its effectiveness and today we officially mark the ban as our policy,” the statement said.

However, Airbnb considers it in the future There are exceptions to this rule.The company has imposed a resident limit, especially on “regular hospitality and departmental locations”, due to current concerns about the spread of Covit-19, with a limit on the number of people who can stay in the hostel.

Now he promises that "there are many different types of large houses that can comfortably and safely accommodate more than 16 people, from palaces in Europe, vineyards in the United States or large villas facing the Caribbean Sea."

“The removal of this limit is intended to allow those hosts to use the space in their homes responsibly while complying with our ban on disruptive parties,” the document states.

The company began to impose Restrictions on parties in 2019. After seeing the call on social networks, he repeatedly banned “open door” parties, wherever anyone wanted to go.

They also banned so-called “chronic party houses”, places where such incidents recur and were a nuisance to neighbors.

But it was during the epidemics that Airbnb introduced an indefinite ban on parties “for public health.”

Further Accounts of more than 6,000 users registered on the site have been suspended As guests last year after violating Airbnb’s rules.

“This new long-term policy is designed to promote and support social security,” Airbnb said in a statement.

“We look forward to sharing more announcements in the coming weeks about our efforts to implement this Social Party policy.”