June 29, 2022

Airbnb permanently bans parties and events around the world

Winston Hale June 29, 2022
  • BBC News World

Airbnb began banning “open parties” in 2019 and increased it during epidemics.

Airbnb has permanently banned parties and home events held on its site.

This measure was temporarily imposed during epidemics, but that changed Very popular with hostsThat is, those who make their homes available.

The company says the rule has changed “beyond public health action” since its introduction in August 2020.

“Supporting our hosts and their neighbors has become an important social policy,” said the San Francisco-based company.

