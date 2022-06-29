June 29, 2022

Entra de noche a una casa ajena y lo detienen porque se olvidó el celular

He is arrested for breaking into someone else’s house at night and forgetting his cell phone

A man who entered a home in Deltona (Florida) with the intent to rob at midnight, but had to flee when found, was arrested by police for his gratitude. I forgot your phoneLocal media have reported the news.

A 31-year-old woman who was sleeping saw a man in her bedroom and started screaming, and the intruder was rushed out, Volcia County Police said.

The woman gave police a detailed description of the man who grabbed her by the hair and tried to calm her down by covering her mouth with his hand, but the phone between the bed sheets led the officers. Corey Winston52 years old.

Winston, who lives about two miles (3.2 km) from the woman’s home, had a photo taken with his family on his cell phone, so it was easy to find him.

In addition, the WESH television channel (Central Florida) in Orlando reported that he was caught cycling near the house where the events took place last Sunday.

Police went to Winston’s home, along with other information, asked for his missing cell phone number and verified that it had been found at the woman’s home.

Winston, what I was on parole He was charged with a number of offenses, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for other offenses he entered the woman’s home.

