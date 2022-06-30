June 30, 2022

The beach in California has returned to a black family almost 100 years later

Winston Hale June 30, 2022 3 min read
  • BBC News World

Image source, Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Title,

“I’m not sure we’re coming today,” said Anthony Bruce, the grandson of Villa and Charles.

A beach in California has been handed back to its descendants by Los Angeles County authorities who snatched it from a black family nearly 100 years ago.

Bruce Beach was purchased by Villa and Charles Bruce in 1912 to create a recreational area for black communities while California was still racially segregated.

Located at The exclusive city of Manhattan BeachThe property was confiscated in 1924 by the Municipal Council.

However, this Tuesday, Los Angeles County officials voted in favor of returning the land to the family.

