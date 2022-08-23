Aida Cuevas excludes participation in the tribute to Juan Gabriel

Juarez city. – Singer Aida Cuevas announced, through her social networking sites, that she will not be present on August 25 at the concert scheduled for eight in the evening in the Plaza de la Mexico, as stated on the cultural billboard “Juárez Juangabrielíssimo”.

“I regret to announce that I will not attend the events commemorating and honoring the sixth anniversary of Alberto Aguilera Valades, dear Juan Gabriel,” began the statement released on his Facebook page.

She explained that “weeks ago, I received an invitation from the administration of the mayor’s office of the city of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, and to this day in the advertisements, they still mention that I will be present as part of the leading and star cast, the invitation mentioned above and to this day, I have not received any news about Confirmation or logistics, which unfortunately due to time and obligations make me agree that I will not participate.

“The esteemed Mayor, Mr. Cruz Pérez Cuellar, was present and attentive at all times, but it seems that the American company that now manages the rights of Juan Gabriel did not have the perfect coordination, so not to accept any explanation of non-compliance on my part, I let you know,” he wrote in document.

There, the family of Aguilera Salas thanked for their interest and noted that not participating in this version personally does not prevent her from remembering the idol together.

So far, the municipality’s page continues to publish the program of events, which will end on August 28.