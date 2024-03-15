Adamari López's disturbing reaction after his retirement from Univisión

This week the news broke The possibility of the artist Adamari Lopez leaving the air, Which premiered on Univision on March 4, contact “Who will fall?” Program registered in Uruguay With fun competitions promising to entertain the whole family, everything seems to indicate that public acceptance was not what was expected.

According to reports, the project will be replaced by the series “Black Widow”which is promoted to air in the same time slot as it was “Who will fall?” For this reason, it is assumed that it will no longer be on the air, and this means Lopez's failure in the television network that opened its doors to her many years ago and helped her reach the crest of the wave.

However, it is possible to reschedule it so that the work that the actress was also doing in Montevideo is not lost. Moreover, although many think so “La Chaparrita de Oro” will be retired from Univisionit must be remembered that he is currently participating in a panel Migbeles Castellanos, Karina Banda, Dr. Nancy and Amara La Negra in “Desiguales.”

What does Adamari say about the disappearance of his show?

There has been no official statement from the Puerto Rican about what was reported, on the contrary, she has been posting certain things about the game show and in her biography. Instagram He still qualifies as host of the production. Likewise, a strong message in one of his posts would dismantle the theory that the scheme would have had a small audience.

With a group of photos from the studio, Former Tony Costa books: “This was the first week of #QuienCaera and I'm so excited to have them and let us into their homes every night. If you're from #Mexico, let me know in the comments. I'm ready for week 2, and you?”

Fortunately, her followers showed their support and filled the comments box with good wishes for her and her projects. In addition, many are crying out to be able to see it in other countries such as Venezuela, Argentina, Chile and Peru. At the same time, they appreciate that the format is fun but also educational, which is why they nominated it as one of their favorite game shows.