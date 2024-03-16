March 16, 2024

Ricky Martin's twins shine on the red carpet!

Lane Skeldon March 16, 2024 2 min read

Matteo and Valentino accompanied their father to the Palm Royale premiere, what handsome princes they are!

<p> Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/sPlB.Rqu_lMoBirgN9bt8w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/2486e69f9106431 efaa478d58347e74c”/></p> <p> Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/sPlB.Rqu_lMoBirgN9bt8w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/2486e69f9106431 efaa478d58347e74c” class= “caas-img”/></p></div> </div> </div> <div class=

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Mateo and Valetino, twins of Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin, accompanied their father to the premiere of Palm Royale (Apple TV+), and stole their father's camera! Have you seen how beautiful they are and how they have grown?

Valentino, Ricky and Matteo Martin

<p>Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/tcDN98aglGcyLSTMOf.hJw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/854284e875bead922d8 5ee8920576fb3″/></p> <p>Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/tcDN98aglGcyLSTMOf.hJw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/854284e875bead922d8 5ee8920576fb3″ class= “caas-img”/></p></div> </div> </div> <div class=

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

With leather jackets, the Puerto Rican star's twins accompanied their father to the premiere of his new series Palm Royale (Apple TV+) at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. How big and beautiful they are!

Jennifer Lopez

<p> x17/grosby set</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/IRSFXekHo5B9WiSxLKMeCg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTgyNQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/c89f5ae4ca908c5916ae 38caa37cf19a”/></p> <p> x17/grosby set</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/IRSFXekHo5B9WiSxLKMeCg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTgyNQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/c89f5ae4ca908c5916ae 38caa37cf19a” class=”caas -img”/></p></div> </div> </div> </figure> <p>And speaking of Puerto Rican stars, in Los Angeles we also found Ms. JLO dressed elegantly and with a discreet smile after news emerged of the problems that have plagued her long-awaited tour, which has not yet begun. <a target=It actually causes headaches.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

<p>Mega/Grosby Collection</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/LT761AELxspXSiqVuVrUzQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTc5NA–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/09ba3b9a1c792305 3bd4fe53c9eeb1df”/></p> <p>Mega/Grosby Collection</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/LT761AELxspXSiqVuVrUzQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTc5NA–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/09ba3b9a1c792305 3bd4fe53c9eeb1df” class=”caas -img”/></p></div> </div> </div> </figure> <p>After participating in a panel discussion about International Women's Day at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed straight to a local restaurant for some barbecue — delicious!</p> <div style=
See also  Ángela Aguilar cuts her hair and surprises by changing her appearance | Pictures

Young Miko

<p>Courtesy McDonald's</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/SpDCnkyLDTwkUNLJHygg1g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/24777f42304d7ed063 aef25cdf0fbd90″/></p> <p>Courtesy McDonald's</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/SpDCnkyLDTwkUNLJHygg1g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/24777f42304d7ed063 aef25cdf0fbd90″ class=”caas -img”/></p></div> </div> </div> </figure> <p>And at McDonald's we caught the trendy female rapper with her hands in the action (or in <em>Fragments</em>?) after announcing that he would record a commercial to celebrate his love for WcDonald's and introduce his new single “Curita” ahead of its release. <em>at.</em>Their next album is titled “. Look at the ad <a target=here!

Luis Fonsi

<p>Zuma Press/Grosby Group</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/zkEKngHoSBpWojc44Ew5MQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/0107805def46f1f9 36a2e8f9e5aa5004″/></p> <p>Zuma Press/Grosby Group</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/zkEKngHoSBpWojc44Ew5MQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/0107805def46f1f9 36a2e8f9e5aa5004″ class=”caas -img”/></p></div> </div> </div> <div class=

Zuma Press/Grosby Group

And let's go to Santa Cruz de Tenerife where Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi received the Dial Award for his outstanding career in a ceremony full of celebrities, congratulations!

Eglantina Zing

<p>Courtesy of MS Agency</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/WL_F6.bJa5uBsHfL_pL08A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzMg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/f3261e09d6a5 e163c3e4e865863948db”/></p> <p>Courtesy of MS Agency</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/WL_F6.bJa5uBsHfL_pL08A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzMg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/f3261e09d6a5 e163c3e4e865863948db” class= “caas-img”/></p></div> </div> </div> </figure> <p>And in Miami, we caught the ultra-chic and glamorous Venezuelan fashion pro at an awards show moment <em>Game changer </em>For the benefit of the Golidoras Foundation, where they were honored <strong>Shakira</strong> And there were offers <strong>Goyo</strong> And <strong>CEE le green</strong>.</p> <h2>Roberto Sanchez</h2> <figure class=

The handsome actor is also participating in the series Palm Royale (which premieres March 20) and of course he said present! At the premiere, where he was very well accompanied by his wife, Lenny Adkins.

