March 11, 2024

Adamari Lopez reveals his sexual situations with Toni Costa

Lane Skeldon March 10, 2024 2 min read

In a revealing interview on the program Ada and Chicki from the show, Adamari Lopez Leave everyone speechless by sharing intimate details about Sexual positions She and her former partner, Tony CostaThey were trying to have a baby.

The 52-year-old Puerto Rican did not hesitate to open her heart and explain the challenges she faced to get pregnant. With a mixture of honesty and emotion, she admitted, “If you want to have a baby, you have to look for another option. I was so angry… If I was a good person, why couldn't I get pregnant?”

In the midst of a desperate search for fatherhood, Adamari revealed that they resorted to all kinds of sexual positions, even the most bizarre, with the sole aim of fulfilling their long-cherished dream of becoming parents. “I remember it turned me upside down,” he said, explaining how they did it.

Adamari Lopez EG


Adamari Lopez IG


With a nostalgic smile, Adamari mentioned a particular pose they were practicing, pointing to the location of Biscayne, and addressing Tony: “Remember? Because it was good.”

“We took unusual positions to see if it would work and it did. I'm sure we remember it, we talked about it, but we know the day, the moment, the situation, we know exactly what happened,” she added.

Despite the challenges, Adamari and Toni finally found happiness when they announced in 2014 that they were expecting a daughter. After many failed attempts, including fertility treatments, the couple celebrated the birth of their little daughter, Aliya, who had just celebrated her ninth birthday.

