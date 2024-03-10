Dominik Mysterio gets married; Other fighters accompany him on his big day

After only a few weeks of engagement Wrestlemania XLMexican-American wrestler Dominik Mysterio married with Mary Julieta girl he had been in a relationship with for a little over 10 years.

Dominic was accompanied by many of his friends, especially members of the group Doomsday how Damian the priest And Rhea Ripley.

Wrestler, his name is Oscar Dominic GutierrezShe shared many videos and photos of the ceremony on social media. There is even a song in which he is shown dancing to the beat of “El Sonidito.” magicians band, Mexican group.

Did Rey Mysterio go to the wedding?

More than a year ago, Dominik Mysterio And his father The mysterious king They have entered into a competition that is at a standstill at the moment. It must be remembered that they both faced each other Wrestlemania 39Where the masked man appeared in victory.

In the social media posts he shared Dominic His father does not appear in any of them, unlike his mother, who appears with him, and they are even seen dancing.

Other wrestling stars who accompanied Dirty Dom on his big day were as well Finn Balor, Santos Escobar, Austin Theory, Konnan And others.

​

​

​

​