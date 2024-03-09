March 10, 2024

Madonna gets angry with a fan for sitting at her concert, but he was in a wheelchair! | Mexico News | News from Mexico

Lane Skeldon March 9, 2024 2 min read

Was Lucia Mendez always right? Madonna is under fire for recent events on her “Celebration Tour.”

Written by Edgardo Prat

March 9, 2024

United State.- MadonnaThe famous Queen of Pop sparked controversy after a gaffe during her successful tour Celebration tourWhere he asked a fan to stand up without realizing it I was in a wheelchair.

At some point during her show, Madonna turned her attention to an assistant and asked Why were you sitting?Then he realizes his mistake and admits it publicly.

“What are you doing sitting there? What are you doing sitting? Oh, well, that's politically incorrect. Madonna told her fans: “I'm so glad you're here.”

The video of this episode went viral on social media, where users interacted They expressed diverse opinions. Some believe that Madonna, who is known for her active presence on stage and her interaction with the audience, He simply made a mistake without malicewhile others interpret it as – Lack of sensitivity towards people with disabilities.

This incident also revived a story shared by the Mexican actress Lucia Mendez, Who claimed that at a Madonna concert years ago, the singer asked him to get up anyway You have a knee injury. According to Mendes, Madonna reacted harshly when… She explained her inability to stand.

The controversy surrounding these events has prompted many to… He questioned Madonna's position towards his followerswhile others began to give credence to Lucia Mendes' previous claims about the pop star's attitude at her concerts. Was Lucia Mendez always right?

