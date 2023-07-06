Abinader had a cough and a fever. remains confined to his place of residence | AlMomento.net

The residence of President Luis Abenader in the La Julia sector of the capital.

SANTO DOMINGO: President Luis Abinader has a cough and a fever, after testing positive for the coronavirus for the second time, First Lady Raquel Arbagi reports.

However, he indicated that the virus on this occasion “is not as difficult as it was 3 years ago,” when the president’s test result came back positive for the first time.

feverish

Presidential spokesman Homero Figueroa said Abinader made a feverish photo Tuesday night that turned out to be positive for COVID-19.

He explained that the president is “in good condition resting in his residence” and that the presidential agenda should have been suspended until the required days of isolation were completed.

This is the second time Abinader has been diagnosed with the virus. The first occurred in 2020 when he was still a presidential candidate for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

Explanation of the Minister of Health

As a mild case, with symptoms similar to those of an influenza process, these are the symptoms that the president presents, the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, told the Lestin Diario newspaper.

To which he added that the boss continues to work and is making more calls than ever from home.

“It’s almost like a flu process with a little discharge, general discomfort, but no major symptoms,” he said.

What has been established with Covid, he said, is that after five days of rest or isolation, a person can return to their usual work, and even the president holds a government council for this week.

An increase in pollutants

The Dominican Republic has seen an increase in weekly coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with 777 cases reported on June 28, 222 more than those reported on June 21, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health.

Since March 2020, when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, public health has confirmed 663,195 infections, while the number of deaths due to this disease reached 4,384.

