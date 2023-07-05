July 5, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Eight Nicaraguans declared stateless by the dictatorship are granted Spanish citizenship

Phyllis Ward July 5, 2023 2 min read

The government of Spain under President Pedro Sánchez, through the Ministry of Justice, granted Spanish citizenship under the Charter of Nature to eight other Nicaraguans who were stripped of their citizenship and declared stateless by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo last February.

Among the beneficiaries is the former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Arthur Macfields; Ex-adviser Francisco Aguirre-Sacasa and lawyer Joseph BalletPolitical prisoners and exiles were released.

Read the details on the site: Monsignor Rolando Alvarez has been removed from La Modelo and may be sent to Rome

As for the other beneficiaries, according to the list published on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Official Gazette of Spain – the equivalent of La Gaceta Diario Oficial, from Nicaragua – is an environmentalist and president of the Fundación del Río, Amaro Ruiz; Journalist and Director of Radio Dario, Hannibal Torono; Journalist and Director of Digital Media, Nicaragua Investiga, Jennifer Ortiz; political prisoner Carlos Valle; and solidify the former genotype, Jim Serrano Morales.

With these nationalizations, 54 Nicaraguans have now benefited so far, after the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered to grant citizenship last February to 222 political prisoners who were released and exiled to the United States. and later to a group of 94 dissidents declared stateless and confiscated.

In addition to Spain, the governments of Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico have granted “stateless” citizenship.

See also  Candidates for the presidency of the Democratic Liberation Party rally for a "public consultation" in October

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

“Sáshe,” the awful look behind one of the most powerful images about cancer

July 5, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

How can you avoid an electric motorcycle fire in Cuba?

July 5, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Subordination to Moscow at full speed: Putin invited to Cuba and Russian language lessons on TV

July 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Eight Nicaraguans declared stateless by the dictatorship are granted Spanish citizenship

July 5, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Updated prices in dollars of Cuban passports and other immigration procedures

July 5, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The new Meta app to compete with Twitter “| Listín Diario

July 5, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

A Spanish journalist explains the agreement Shakira reached before the breakup

July 5, 2023 Lane Skeldon