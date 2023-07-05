Eight Nicaraguans declared stateless by the dictatorship are granted Spanish citizenship

The government of Spain under President Pedro Sánchez, through the Ministry of Justice, granted Spanish citizenship under the Charter of Nature to eight other Nicaraguans who were stripped of their citizenship and declared stateless by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo last February.

Among the beneficiaries is the former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Arthur Macfields; Ex-adviser Francisco Aguirre-Sacasa and lawyer Joseph BalletPolitical prisoners and exiles were released.

As for the other beneficiaries, according to the list published on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Official Gazette of Spain – the equivalent of La Gaceta Diario Oficial, from Nicaragua – is an environmentalist and president of the Fundación del Río, Amaro Ruiz; Journalist and Director of Radio Dario, Hannibal Torono; Journalist and Director of Digital Media, Nicaragua Investiga, Jennifer Ortiz; political prisoner Carlos Valle; and solidify the former genotype, Jim Serrano Morales.

With these nationalizations, 54 Nicaraguans have now benefited so far, after the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered to grant citizenship last February to 222 political prisoners who were released and exiled to the United States. and later to a group of 94 dissidents declared stateless and confiscated.

In addition to Spain, the governments of Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico have granted “stateless” citizenship.