July 1, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Abinader dismisses Portes de Edeeste and appoints Mejía Naut | AlMomento.net

Phyllis Ward July 1, 2023 2 min read

Manuel Mejia Naut.

Santo Domingo: On Friday afternoon, President Luis Abenader dismissed the general manager of the Eastern Electricity Distribution Company (EDEESTE) Andrés Portes and appointed Manuel Mejia Naut in his place.

The official replacement is taking place in the midst of a barrage of user complaints due to the prolonged power outages they have experienced in recent weeks.

Portes has been appointed as President of EDEESTE by the Consolidated Council of Distribution Companies (CUED), on August 12, 2022.

Andres Portez.

new design

CUED selected engineer Mejía Naut who had been serving as Edeeste’s Energy Loss Control Manager until the moment of his new appointment.

In terms of positions he has held, he has been Director of the CCE Operations Department of Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica Dominicana (ETED); Distribution Business Planning Manager, Investment Project Manager at Edeeste, Technical Consultant for ETED SCADA System Phase I & II Rehabilitation Project.

Similarly, Director of Distribution, Responsible for Energy Management and Responsible for Network Exploitation Studies at Edesur Dominicana, Technical Coordinator of the ETED SCADA Project and Responsible for the Planning and Studies Section for System Operations Management Network at CDE.

In addition, he was a contributor to the publication Island Discovery and Resynchronization, Based on Extensive Observation and Situational Awareness in the Dominican Republic at the 2020 IEEE Power & Energy Society T&D Latin America.

and / am





See also  “This was a slight earthquake,” says Marcelo Moncayo, a teacher and researcher who deals with the Guayaquil-Caracas error thesis | Ecuador | News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The restaurant promises a peso for each employee reaction: an error occurs

June 30, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

They condemn the mistreatment at the Kohly Hotel

June 30, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

They make fewer homes in Cuba with subsidies

June 30, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

YouTube is testing another way to deal with ad blockers

July 1, 2023 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Abinader dismisses Portes de Edeeste and appoints Mejía Naut | AlMomento.net

July 1, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

A Cuban family blocked a hotel reservation in Los Cayos

July 1, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

A Cuban broadcaster tells of his epic journey as he tries to extract money from a bank in Havana

July 1, 2023 Zera Pearson