“Abel Martinez and Notable Leaders March on PLD with Thousands of Citizens in the Dominican Capital” | daily menu

Thousands of citizens today participated in the appeal of the Dominican Liberation Party, which marched through the streets of the Dominican capital with a patriotic march, with various loudspeakers chanting “E’ pa’ fuera que van”.
The Purple Roses Tour focused on the entirety of Duarte Street, in a tour led by its presidential candidate, Abel Martinez, as well as important leaders from that political group.
Peledeístas gathered together for the “March of Hope” demonstration.
The peledeista tour ended on George Washington Street, on a north-south tour of the Dominican capital.
The rally was attended by former presidential candidates Margarita Cedeño, Karen Ricardo and Francisco Domínguez Brito, as well as former President of the Republic Danilo Medina, who is also the head of the Purple and Yellow party.
The jugglers chanted slogans and songs along the way that warned of the high cost of living and the incompetence of the current government authorities in responding to national problems.
