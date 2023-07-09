July 9, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“Abel Martinez and Notable Leaders March on PLD with Thousands of Citizens in the Dominican Capital” | daily menu

“Abel Martinez and Notable Leaders March on PLD with Thousands of Citizens in the Dominican Capital” | daily menu

Phyllis Ward July 9, 2023 1 min read

Thousands of citizens today participated in the appeal of the Dominican Liberation Party, which marched through the streets of the Dominican capital with a patriotic march, with various loudspeakers chanting “E’ pa’ fuera que van”.

The Purple Roses Tour focused on the entirety of Duarte Street, in a tour led by its presidential candidate, Abel Martinez, as well as important leaders from that political group.

Peledeístas gathered together for the “March of Hope” demonstration.

The peledeista tour ended on George Washington Street, on a north-south tour of the Dominican capital.

Thousands of citizens supported a demonstration dubbed the “March of Hope”.Gluco Slimer / LD

The rally was attended by former presidential candidates Margarita Cedeño, Karen Ricardo and Francisco Domínguez Brito, as well as former President of the Republic Danilo Medina, who is also the head of the Purple and Yellow party.

The jugglers chanted slogans and songs along the way that warned of the high cost of living and the incompetence of the current government authorities in responding to national problems.

PLD walks through the streets of DC with the “Great March of Hope” More news at https://listindiario.com/ Subscribe to the channel https://bit.ly/335qMys Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/ ListinDiario Facebook https://listindiario.com/ //www.facebook.com/listindiario Instagram https://www.instagram.com/listindiario/

See also  Ukraine prepares for a cold, dark winter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

An accusation is filed against the accused of sexually abusing a minor in foster care

July 9, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Spanish presidential candidate promises to reform “grandchildren’s law”

July 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Cubana steals attention as she dances at the Mesoamerican Games

July 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

“Abel Martinez and Notable Leaders March on PLD with Thousands of Citizens in the Dominican Capital” | daily menu

July 9, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Millions of people in the United States receive food assistance through the SNAP program

July 9, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

This is what construction workers earn in California

July 9, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Shocked Poncho de Nigris made a joke about Paco Stanley

July 9, 2023 Lane Skeldon