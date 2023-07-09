A young man ends up in the operating room after trying a cosmetic trick on TikTok

A young woman shared on TikTok an unfortunate experience that led her to get eyelid surgery after trying a beauty trick she saw on the catwalk. Through her account @entre_letrasea, the young woman recounted how her lack of knowledge in the field of make-up prompted her to follow advice on social networks without precautions.

The young woman explained that she usually does not wear a lot of makeup and that her knowledge in this area was limited. However, I decided to try the coconut oil makeup removal hack I saw on TikTok, as I considered it an organic and natural product.

The problem arose when she used coconut oil constantly and her eyes started to form lumps and puffiness. Despite her mistake, the young woman searched for home remedies on TikTok to solve the problem in an “organic and natural” way, but none of them worked.

Finally, realizing that the situation is getting worse, he decides to see a specialist. The first doctor she saw tried to squeeze the lump as if it were a pimple, which only made the situation worse. It was then that a second doctor recommended an operation after this alleged makeup hack.

The young woman reflected on her experience and warned her TikTok followers that they shouldn’t follow beauty tricks or tips they don’t know inside out. And she stressed the importance of being wary of cosmetic hacks found on social media, as each person is unique and what works for some does not necessarily work for all.