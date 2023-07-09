July 9, 2023

An accusation is filed against the accused of sexually abusing a minor in foster care

Phyllis Ward July 9, 2023 1 min read

Juarez City.– At the preliminary hearing before the Probation Court, the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Attention of Women Victims of Crime for Gender and Family Grounds charged Naomi Yamil R. on a minor account.

The woman was arrested under a warrant and later taken to a hearing where she was informed of the facts of which she was accused, namely her alleged participation in criminal acts of a sexual nature committed against a minor. In June inside a nursery in the neighborhood of Toribio Ortega.

Ministerial Investigations is responsible for the specialized unit for the investigation of crimes against sexual freedom, sexual security and normal psychosexual development.

The arrest judge of the Braavos Judicial Circuit, taking note of the criminal case, has set next Monday, July 10, the date for the hearing in which the legal status of the accused who has been imposed on the precautionary measure of precautionary detention will be decided. In the Center for the Social Reintegration of Women No. 2, in Ciudad Juarez.

