Venus: Lisandro Macarola was not required to take leave from the Ministry of the Presidency

July 9, 2022

Finjus: Lisandro Macarrulla no estaba obligado a tomar licencia de Ministerio de la Presidencia

Phyllis Ward July 9, 2022 2 min read

Santo Domingo, d

Servio Tulio Castaños, Executive Vice President of the Foundation for Institutions and Justice (Finjus), confirmed this Thursday that the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarola, was not obligated to take clearance from his position, since The law does not provide for any action against him.

However, Castaños described the minister’s decision as prudent, noting that criminal responsibility is personal and The indictment in the Medusa case referred to Makarola’s son, More is not recognized as part of the alleged ploy.

“I see it as an act of caution on his part, but he was not obligated to obtain a license, because the law does not prove it. He was not arrested, he was not cited, and it turned out that he had nothing to do with it … Personal criminal responsibility‘, select Finjus Manager.

He also stressed that the initiative of the Minister of the Executive Authority is directly related to the personal relationship that he maintains with the President of the Republic, Louis Abenader, and that he had a “sensitivity” to the request for a license.

Wednesday evening, Minister of the Presidency of the Republic Lisandro Macarola Work permit application, which was accepted this Thursday afternoon by the President, After his son was mentioned in the indictment file in the Medusa case, the former Attorney General of the Republic, Jean-Alain Rodriguez, appears to be the main implicated.

