May 17, 2023

A woman requests a pottargas performance for her dead niece and is served by artists

A woman from Tampico, Tamaulipas, identified as Carla Jaramillo V Facebook He shared in the good deed of some children’s entertainers when he asked them to appear at the cemetery to perform for his dead niece.

“I want to announce this action, about two months ago I asked for a favor from the Bely and Beto show. The only thing I specified that I was occupying was a simple favor, just a photo, but in the pantheon, to take to my beautiful girl,” the woman recounted in her post. On May 14th.

Carla commented that they told her in response that they would send her the costs, after which they informed her: “They replied that, without wanting to be offended, they wanted to do me a favor and today they wholeheartedly went to dance for my girl.”So I attached some pictures where you can see Pottargas Peli and Beto next to the tomb of the Pantheon.

So Carla thanked them in her letter: “Thank you very much, from the bottom of my heart. God will multiply their work, they have made my girl so happy there in heaven. Evente Fuentes, I have no words to thank you for your time and effort.”

In light of this, Evente Fuentes replied: “For us it was a real pleasure, our motto is ‘painting smiles’ and today we smile more special and even the sky, today the star will shine brighter than ever, thanks for the trust.”

In addition, they thanked in their profile the good comments they received: “Thank you to everyone who told us nice things, we are always happy to be part of your events, we work with our hearts.”

Carla Jaramillo’s post sparked many positive reactions and some comments like: “Don’t stain my friend, I have tears in my eyes”, “How beautiful, there are good people”, “Nothing in vain will receive great blessings from it”. Above,” “Congratulations for your big heart.” god bless”.

