May 17, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

popular video

Lane Skeldon May 16, 2023 2 min read

Shakira was one of the great figures who stole eyes at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The Colombian, who stayed for a few weeks in a North American city, was the protagonist of the “ring” by rubbing shoulders with great stars in show business and also in sports.

After his meeting with actor Tom Cruise was echoed, the one that took on real significance was the moment he got involved with the British pilot Lewis Hamilton, one of the best ever. Especially since some pictures appeared after the greeting, in which the two appeared, a pilot and a singer on a yacht.

Related topics

And now, to resonate more, Mercedes, Hamilton’s team, has thrown more fuel on the fire with a stunning video in social networks.

The German team asks: “Did we do well?”

(You can read: “Pique disgraced Shakira’s children”: an unexpected reaction from the former football player).

Shakira and Hamilton, to the beat of “Whenever, Wherever”

On their TikTok account, the German team has re-released a stunning video they had uploaded some time ago.

In it, Hamilton is shown walking before competing in one of his races.

The amazing thing is that in the clip Shakira’s song “Suerte” is playing in the background. The subject, which in other countries is known as “whenever, wherever”.

Thus, in the short stanza, it is heard in the translated version: “We’re meant to be together.”

Mercedes remarked, when re-shooting the video after Hamilton and Shakira met in Miami, “Did we do it right?”

The fire “emoji” that the account person attached to the text: another “candle.”

See also  Prince Harry regrets moving to California with Meghan Markle? this is the reason

(Keep reading: “Clara Chia Dancing to Shakira’s Song”: The Story Behind Pique’s Girlfriend Video.)

More news

sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Aracely Arámbula destroys Luis Miguel in public: he calls him the “cockroach king”

May 16, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Shakira released the official video for the song “Acrostic” with the participation of her two children, Milan and Sasha

May 16, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

He told me how he “embarrassed” Milan and Sasha at their new school in Miami

May 15, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

6 min read

Learn about Al Hajar, Saudi Arabia’s archaeological gem that was recently opened to tourism

May 16, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

He approached what he thought was an alligator on a Florida beach, but was shocked when he came face-to-face with it.

May 16, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

How much money does Walmart make in one day?

May 16, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

popular video

May 16, 2023 Lane Skeldon