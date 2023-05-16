popular video

Shakira was one of the great figures who stole eyes at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The Colombian, who stayed for a few weeks in a North American city, was the protagonist of the “ring” by rubbing shoulders with great stars in show business and also in sports.

After his meeting with actor Tom Cruise was echoed, the one that took on real significance was the moment he got involved with the British pilot Lewis Hamilton, one of the best ever. Especially since some pictures appeared after the greeting, in which the two appeared, a pilot and a singer on a yacht.

And now, to resonate more, Mercedes, Hamilton’s team, has thrown more fuel on the fire with a stunning video in social networks.

The German team asks: “Did we do well?”

Shakira and Hamilton, to the beat of “Whenever, Wherever”

On their TikTok account, the German team has re-released a stunning video they had uploaded some time ago.

In it, Hamilton is shown walking before competing in one of his races.

The amazing thing is that in the clip Shakira’s song “Suerte” is playing in the background. The subject, which in other countries is known as “whenever, wherever”.

Thus, in the short stanza, it is heard in the translated version: “We’re meant to be together.”

Mercedes remarked, when re-shooting the video after Hamilton and Shakira met in Miami, “Did we do it right?”

The fire “emoji” that the account person attached to the text: another “candle.”

