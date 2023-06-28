A West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million in the Scratch Off lottery

A woman from West Palm Beach, Florida, won first prize 5 million dollars In a $20 Scratch-Off Game Gold Rush LtdThis Monday, the state lottery confirmed.

Maria Lopez OriosteguiThe 50-year-old picked up the prize at the lottery district office in his home city. She chose to receive her winnings with a lump sum payment of $3,960,000.

The woman purchased the winning ticket at the Marathon Food Mart, located at 2701 Lake Avenue in West Palm Beach. The company will receive a bonus commission of $10,000 USD for the sale Win a scratch off ticket.

Scratch-Off launches September 2021 Gold Rush Ltd It offers 32 grand prizes of $5 million and one hundred prizes of $1 million. Likewise, it offers players more than 33,000 prizes from $1,000 to $100,000. According to the Florida Lottery, The overall odds of winning this game are 1 in 2.65.

“Scratch-off games are an important part of Al Yansari’s gaming portfolio, constituting approximately 77% of ticket sales in the 2021-2022 fiscal year,” notes Al Yansari’s official website. “Since its inception, Scratch-Off Games has generated more than $17.77 billion for the Education Improvement Trust Fund (EETF).”

Meanwhile, in another lottery game, Arsenal lotteryWhoever wins this Monday night can get it Prize of $440 millionBecause there was no player right last Saturday.

In that last draw the winning numbers were: 2, 38, 44, 50, 62 and Power Ball, 19, but no one came up with the winning number that would have allowed them to win the $427 million prize, although tonight could be a rematch for the organizers. this the games.

Florida Lottery reinvests 99% of its revenue into the state’s economy, by paying prizes and commissions to more than 13,500 lottery retailers and transfers to education.

According to the official website, Florida Lottery games have paid out more than $87.5 billion in prizes since 1988 and It has made more than 3,500 millionaires.