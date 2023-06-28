“You’re on time,” ETECSA’s message about five-fold top-ups

There are only a few days left until the end of the ETECSA international recharge offer that has attracted the attention of quite a few users in Cuba.

“It is time to multiply your international recharge balance five times,” they wrote from Twitter, and added that 25 GB in addition to unlimited internet is also available for 30 days.

But what are the conditions for transshipment to Cuba? According to the company, from June 23 to 30, customers who receive international recharge between 500 CUP and up to 1250 CUP will have the possibility to increase their recharge balance five times.

In addition, they will have 25 GB for all networks, valid for 30 days, as well as unlimited internet from 12:00 am to 7:00 am. And they specify that the latter will be valid for 30 days from the last recharge received.

Monopoly explained that it is possible to purchase international recharges using a US dollar account at MiTransfer Exchange, but that the offer “does not apply to recharges made at MLC stores.”

ETECSA Recharge

So, if a person in Cuba receives an international recharge of 500 CUP, then in their basic balance they will have 2500 CUP + 25 GB + unlimited internet, valid for 30 days from the last recharge received.

You should know that the 25 GB, which is valid for all networks as well as unlimited internet (in “guard hours”), is activated at the time of receiving the recharge.

Customers with existing data vouchers, local and international shared plans, and LTE packages at the time of receiving an international recharge, “the effective date will be extended to 30 days from the date the recharge was received, with an expiration time of 11:00 PM:59 CST,” they say.

Likewise, they explained that “the applicable exchange rate is 1 USD X 24.00 CUP”. In other words, if customer buys 500 CUP recharge, 20.83 USD will be deducted from the USD account of MiTransfer bag.