This is the correct way to prepare a turmeric and ginger potion to detoxify the body and lose weight.

Shot ginger And turmeric he Healthy drink And Energizing When you eat it, the body gets multiple benefits, as it is made from natural ingredients known to have properties ranging from preventing respiratory or digestive diseases to helping you lose weight.

Preparation methods may vary according to each person's tastes, but in general social networks The recipe of one user has gone viral, who claims to know the right way to cook the perfect ginger and turmeric potion to take in the morning so that its properties are digested throughout the day.

What are the ingredients in ginger shot?

This shot of ginger and turmeric is known for its properties Anti-inflammatory And AntioxidantsThere are records declaring that it provides health to the body, although it is known that its ingredients can have intense flavors, so it is important to know the tastes and preferences of each person before implementing it.

1 piece fresh ginger

1 teaspoon ground or fresh turmeric

1 pinch of black pepper

1 orange or lemon

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

What is the correct way to prepare a ginger and turmeric potion?

The first thing to do is to wash and disinfect the products, then peel them ginger (You can also peel them) or cut them into small pieces. If fresh turmeric is used, small pieces are also made and then squeezed Lemon juice Or an orange and add a little pepper. Place all the ingredients in the blender for two minutes, then strain them and store them in a glass bowl.